PEWAUKEE — I've reported on a lot of different homes in the past 6.5 years from castles to mansions to houses that look like palaces. Now, I can add a house that looks like a boat.

Introducing the Pewaukee Boat House on Pewaukee Lake (not to be confused with the Milwaukee boat house). It's a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 1,400 square foot home that was built to look like a boat. The house features nautical rope decor, a small lighthouse outside, plenty of portholes, and more.

James Groh Inside the Pewaukee Boat House

As the story goes, the house was built in 1938 and brought to its current location on the lake in the same year. Until 1975, only one family had lived there. Since then, there have been a handful of owners. The current residents have made the biggest changes to the property.

They wanted to turn the Pewaukee Boat House into a short-term rental unit. So, they stripped the home down to its basic foundation and rebuilt it. They also added a second story. In 2024, the home welcomed its first guests.

"Its been super popular. People always tell me their kids love to play pirates outside. It brings to life that imaginative nature of it," Kristen Kreuser, the property manager, said.

Watch the story to see what the boat house looks like...

Pewaukee Boat House: One of the most unique homes in Wisconsin

Kreuser owns and operates Pirate Properties, which oversees more than a dozen waterfront short-term rental properties in the Midwest and Florida. She said that the nightly rate ranges from $195 to $350, depending on the time of year.

"Our occupancy in general is about 65 percent for the entire calendar year," Kreuser said.

The ideal renters are families with young children. The house can sleep six people.

The home also has two decks, one of which is right on the water, kayaks, and space for a fire pit.

