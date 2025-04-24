Parking spots sell for hundreds of dollars outside Lambeau Field for the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — If you're heading to the NFL Draft this week, be ready to pay big for parking. Homeowners near Lambeau Field are charging between $100 and $200 for spots.

“Well, we're the closest lot to Lambeau,” one neighbor told TMJ4’s James Groh. “Ace Hardware is charging $175, so we thought we had to do a little bit better than that. We have the best view.”

TMJ4 Fans gather outside Lambeau Field ahead of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, ready for an unforgettable experience

The price surge comes as the city raised garage rates for draft week. A vote last week doubled the hourly ratefrom $1 to $2 during the event—meaning visitors could pay up to $24 a day in city garages.

TMJ4 Parking signs can be seen scattered throughout the nearby neighborhoods, advertising prices ranging from $100 to as much as $200.

The first round of the draft kicks off Thursday at 7 p.m., but the NFL Draft Experience opened at noon Thursday and has already drawn fans from across the country—including Gov. Tony Evers, who was spotted walking around shortly after gates opened.

The free fan event runs all three days and includes interactive exhibits, photo ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autographs from current players and NFL legends, and more. Food and drink vendors are also offering local favorites.

While some attendees are parking farther away and walking to avoid steep prices, others say they don’t mind—since the Draft Experience is free.

“It sucks, but you know, we got to come up here for free,” said one fan who paid $160 to park.

Neighbors say high parking prices happen every Packers home game—just not this high.

