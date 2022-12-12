Packer Aaron Jones visits Grafton to donate gifts to kids in military families

GRAFTON, Wis. — Packers running back Aaron Jones is making sure kids in military families know they are supported this holiday season by donating gifts to them on Sunday.

Aaron and his twin brother Alvin co-founded A&A All The Way Foundation, which works to support youth across the nation.

In partnership with Kapco, the Jones brothers stopped by Grafton to chat with kids and their families and donate presents.

“We grew up as military kids,” Jones told TMJ4. “Not all kids are fortunate or get to spend the holidays with their family. They may be over fighting a war or deployed somewhere; we were once in their shoes.”

For that reason, the Jones brothers are working to give back to kids who have been in a similar position as they once were.

“Just for them to have a resource come to talk to us, if they have any questions, how did we get through it, things like that,” said Jones. “And then provide them with a little Christmas before Christmas.”

13-year-old Julianna Tarpinian-Kitelinger comes from a long line of service members.

“My dad was in the Army, and so was my grandpa, and my brother is training to be in the Air Force right now,” she said.

Julianna got a puzzle, a starlight projector, and a nail polish kit in her gift bag on Sunday. She says it was heartwarming to hear Aaron and Alvin talk about going through similar struggles as her.

“I think what they said really did matter, how like moving around and having different friends, how military kids just understand each other.”

After taking photos and opening gifts, both Jones brothers say their joy comes from seeing a smile on those kids' faces.

