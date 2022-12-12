Patti LaBelle fans say Pabst bomb threat won't stop them from attending rescheduled show

MILWAUKEE — Patti LaBelle fans say Saturday's bomb threat that forced the postponement of her concert won't deter them from seeing her when she returns to Milwaukee.

The Pabst Theater Group, which owns The Riverside Theater, announced Sunday that they are working with LaBelle to reschedule the show.

Walt Love was one of the thousands of fans who was forced to evacuate the theater after police say a bomb threat was made.

"I was actually enjoying myself," he said.

Bennett Williamson was there too.

"Patti came on, she did about four songs, she looked good, her hair looked good, her clothes were together," he said.

But a short time later, Williamson said security rushed onto the stage and took a confused LaBelle off stage.

An announcement would follow asking fans to exit the building.

Outside, several roads were blocked off by Milwaukee Police in the heart of downtown and fans were sent home.

After about a three-hour sweep of the iconic theater, Police said they found no explosives and that there was no threat to the public.

Following the announcement that the show will likely be rescheduled, Love said he will likely attend if that happens.

"I’m a little apprehensive about it but being that I’ve been around a lot of large crowds, in my day, I think me personally I would be okay with it," he said.

Williamson said he won't let this keep him from seeing the Godmother of Soul and R&B.

"I’ll go. I want to see her again," he said. "I won’t let it rule my decisions. I won’t let it take over my life."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip