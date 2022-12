MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a bomb threat forced the evacuation of The Riverside Theater on Saturday.

The threat and evacuation happened during a Patti LaBelle concert. A large police presence blocked off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater.

Police say everyone attending the concert was safely evacuated. As of 10:30 on Saturday night, Police continued to clear the rest of the facility.

Police say the investigation is "fluid and ongoing."

