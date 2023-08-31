Overdose Awareness Day: City of Milwaukee hosting a number of events on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department partnered with Rise Drug Free MKE, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, and numerous community partners to host events for International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.

All events and activities are free and open to the public.

View their event list below:

Samad’s House (2875 N. 23rd Street)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

(2875 N. 23rd Street) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. UMOS Inc. (3701 S. Chase Avenue)

1 – 3 p.m.

Resource Fair Prayer led by Pastor Marty Calderon Narcan and fentanyl test strip training Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

(3701 S. Chase Avenue) 1 – 3 p.m. Mitchell Park Pavilion (524 S. Layton Boulevard)

4 – 7:30 p.m.

March to End Overdose – Beginning and ending in Mitchell Park to join the south and north sides of Milwaukee in healing our community Memorial lantern release to remember individuals and families touched by overdose Memorial Tree – Attendees can write the name of a loved one impacted by overdose on a purple ribbon and attach it to the tree Narcan and fentanyl test strip training Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

(524 S. Layton Boulevard) 4 – 7:30 p.m.



