Leaders share message of help ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE — Community leaders shared a message on Tuesday that everyone, no matter where you live, needs to come together to help break the stigma of addiction.

For Milwaukee County's Prevention Integration Manager, Jeremy Triblett, the fight against addiction is personal.

"What brings my passion to this work - I am the son of parents who used substances," said Triblett.

Triblett and other leaders gathered outside Samad's House, a sober home in Milwaukee for women recovering from addiction, to share county and local efforts ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.

They also announced a series of events around the city on Thursday to offer resources in the fight against drug addiction and overdoses (full list at the bottom of this article).

According to Triblett, the county has now placed 11 Harm Reduction Vending machines in neighborhoods across the area. The machines, free of charge, provide Narcan, fentanyl test strips and other items including secure medication storage pouches.

"Being able to say hey, I know where those resources are and I know how to use them, that's another measure of success," said Triblett.

This month, the San Francisco Chronicle compiled and presented CDC datathat shows Milwaukee County has the 8th highest overdose death rate in the country.

"It's disparity in employment, the disparity and inequity in healthcare in our communities. It's the disparities in income. All of those are triggers to addiction," said Tahira Malik, the founder of Samad's House.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski reminded on Thursday that this epidemic does not discriminate.

"This affects every neighborhood, every demographic. It doesn't matter if you're in this stratosphere [or that one]. There is no us and them in this," he said. "It's everybody."

Jeremy Triblett said he's motivated by the success he's seen firsthand in the community and in his own family.

"I also saw my parents and family members recover. So, I come from a family of folks who are living their lives free of addiction. For me, it's full circle. It is a passion of mine to give back to other families," said Triblett.

RISE Drug Free MKE is presenting three events on Thursday, which include grief counseling, training on Narcan and fentanyl test strips, and many other activities and resources.

They'll be held at:

Samad's House, 2875 N. 23rd St.| 10 a.m. - 12 noon

UMOS Inc., 3701 S. Chase Ave. | 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mitchell Park Pavilion, 524 S. Layton Blvd. | 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

A full list of Harm Reduction Vending Machines and hours is also listed below:

Wisconsin Community Services, 2600 W. North Ave. | M-F 9a-6p; Weekends 8a -12p

Greendale Safety Center, 5911 W. Grange Ave. | 24/7

Outreach Community Health Centers, 210 W. Capitol Drive | M-F 8a-5p

Oak Creek Fire Department, 7000 S. Sixth St. | 24/7

Community Advocates, 728 N. Lovell St. | M-F 9a-5p

Diverse & Resilient, 2439 N. Holton St. | M-F 9a - 3p

Hillview Building, 1615 S. 22nd St. | 24/7

Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, 8885 S. 68th St. | 24/7

First Step, 2835 N. 32nd St. | 24/7

AMRI Counseling Services, 4001 W. Capitol Drive | M-F 9a-5p

Dr. Martin L. King Community Center, 1531 West Vliet St. | M-F 8a-8p; Sat 9a-2p

