Overdose Awareness Day: Committing to goal of preventing more deaths in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — August 31, 2023, is International Overdose Awareness Day — it's the largest global campaign to remember those gone too soon, and commit to a goal of preventing more deaths.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says overdose deaths have been at record levels in recent years but there is some hopeful news to share about a new lifeline for those in treatment for substance abuse.

The Milwaukee Health Department distributed more than 1,500 Narcan kits and nearly 11,000 Fentanyl test strips last year. That is an example of the impact just one organization can have.

The CEO of another organization working to end overdose deaths in the Milwaukee area says they're rolling out a new, digital tool.

Community Medical Services (CMS) is a leading national provider of medication for opioid use disorder and other interventions for those grappling with addiction. Now, CMS is debuting a mobile app to connect patients directly to their counselor.

The app is called Recovery Connect and it was built by Bright Therapeutics. The CEO of CMS, Nick Stavros, says one of the highlights of the app is that it can allow for in-the-moment interventions, thanks to its messaging features,

Stavros says a vast majority of active drug users are not seeking treatment. To be specific, that number was 94% in 2021, according to a national survey by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It's a statistic that drives a lot of decision-making at CMS.

"It's kind of our calling to say — How can we be there, be available when somebody raises their hand and says 'I'm ready for treatment'," explained Stavros. "We call that the moment of hope because somebody might an hour later make a decision and say 'Never mind, I'm going to go back to using'. So it's imperative that right then and there, when they make that decision, we're available and we have treatment available."

Stavros says the app is just one way his team is constantly thinking outside the box to encourage people to seek treatment and remain committed to the process.

CMS operates 68 clinics in 11 states, including Wisconsin, and by the end of the year, it's expected that the app will be used by counselors at all of those locations.

Recently, CMS modified a large van. It's the first of its kind in the Milwaukee area and it has the ability to bring opioid use disorder medications directly to the people who need them. CMS says the van will eliminate a huge barrier, which is access to treatment. Inside the van is a dosing room where a nurse can administer medication. there is also space to provide counseling.

Learn more about CMS resources by clicking here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip