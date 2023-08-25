New van to provide mobile opioid treatment services in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Across the state last year, there were more than 1,400 opioid overdose deaths. That's according to the Department of Health Services. Now, there is a new tool that can be used to save lives.

Community Medical Services (CMS) has modified a van. It's the first of its kind in the Milwaukee area and gives CMS the ability to bring opioid use disorder medications directly to the people who need them which eliminates a huge barrier — access to treatment.

Amanda De Leon, a community impact manager for CMS said, "Our initial goal right now is to deliver the medications to residential service providers like Meta House and UCC, and Joshua Glover. Places that folks are going for treatment that they have to stay there and can't leave — so that's the first goal of this van."

The ultimate goal is to go directly to neighborhoods where the need is high. Inside the van is a dosing room where a nurse can administer medication. There is also space to provide counseling or other medical services.

De Leon says CMS is waiting on final licensing from the state. Once that happens, the van can start providing services in the community.

