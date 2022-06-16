Over 60K We Energies customers affected by power outages following severe weather in SE Wisconsin

As severe thunderstorms rolled through our region Wednesday evening, over 60,000 We Energies customers lost service across Wisconsin. The number was growing quickly.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the number of customers who lost power grew quickly to 60,000.

We Energies 10 p.m. Wednesday

The aftermath of high winds, strong rain, lightning, and hail throughout southeast Wisconsin left numerous people without power.

We Energies said Wednesday night its crews will be working around the clock to restore power. They urge people to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.

Strong storms are causing power outages across the state. All available crews will be working around the clock to restore power.



Stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines.



If you lose power report it to us on our app or online. https://t.co/Ga4VREmcqV pic.twitter.com/iKJ2xrdKA1 — We Energies (@we_energies) June 16, 2022

A Tornado Watch was issued for most of southeast Wisconsin until 1 a.m. Thursday. A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for several counties, as well as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Fond du Lac County and Dodge County also experienced a Tornado Warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday. A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston. NWS La Crosse warned multiple surrounding areas to take shelter around 4 p.m. Officials warned the tornado was rain wrapped and people might not see it approaching.

As dangerous weather plummeted the state, Wisconsin also experience severe heat. High temperatures topped out at 99 degrees in Milwaukee on Tuesday, which was the hottest day recorded in the city since 2012. Wednesday's hit index once again reached above 100 degrees.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office also investigated two heat-related deaths on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip