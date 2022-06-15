National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in central Wisconsin

TOMAH, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground in the Tomah area on Wednesday.

A second tornado touched ground in southern Juneau County around 4:45 p.m. and was heading towards Mauston.

WATCH: Tornado near Oakdale.

Tornado near Oakdale

NWS La Crosse warned multiple surrounding areas to take shelter around 4 p.m., including northern Juneau County.

Officials say the tornado is rain wrapped and you may not see it approaching.

We can confirm that this tornado is on the ground! Take shelter in the Tomah area! https://t.co/xrDMkxv9gb — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022

Tornado on the ground in southern Juneau County moving towards Mauston!



Seek shelter immediately! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022

All warning expired in the area around 6 p.m. Widespread severe storms began to move east. Scattered storms will continue to linger.

_____________________________

There's a moderate risk for severe weather across the state, including northwestern counties. Dangerous weather includes tornadoes and will likely be in the area later this afternoon and evening.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Severe storms are likely between 8 p.m. and midnight with damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes are possible. It's going to be an evening to stay indoors and be on alert for any severe weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

