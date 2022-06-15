Hot temperatures again Wednesday with severe storms possible

Yesterday was the hottest day in Milwaukee in 10 years with a high of 98 degrees! We're headed for the 90s again today, but we'll probably top out a couple degrees cooler than yesterday's high temperature. When factoring in the humidity, it will feel as hot as 105. Just like yesterday, limit your time and activity outside and drink lots of water.

Our focus shifts to the severe storms this evening. Severe storms are likely between 8 p.m. and midnight with damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes all possible. It's going to be an evening to just stay indoors and be on alert for any severe weather.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Hot and Humid. Evening Severe Storms

High: 95. Heat Index: Up to 105

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Breezy with Severe Storms Likely Early

Low: 68

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Not as Hot

High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 78

SATURDAY: Sunny and Very Nice

High: 71 Lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland