Hot temperatures again Wednesday with severe storms possible

Yesterday was the hottest day in Milwaukee in 10 years with a high of 98 degrees! We're headed for the 90s again today, but we'll probably top out a couple degrees cooler than yesterday's high temperature. When factoring in the humidity, it will feel as hot as 105. Just like yesterday, limit your time and activity outside and drink lots of water.
Our focus shifts to the severe storms this evening. Severe storms are likely between 8 p.m. and midnight with damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes all possible. It's going to be an evening to just stay indoors and be on alert for any severe weather.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Hot and Humid. Evening Severe Storms
High: 95. Heat Index: Up to 105
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Breezy with Severe Storms Likely Early
Low: 68
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Not as Hot
High: 88
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 78
SATURDAY: Sunny and Very Nice
High: 71 Lake 78 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 78 Lake 85 Inland