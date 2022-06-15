Two Milwaukee County residents die in heat wave, Medical Examiner says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office is investigating two recent deaths as heat-related, as southeast Wisconsin sees its warmest temperatures in a decade.

According to an email from the agency, a 39-year-old woman was found dead in her Milwaukee home Tuesday night. The temperature in her home was 88.2 degrees, and her body temperature was 101 degrees.

The woman had complained of being too hot shortly before she was found, the Medical Examiner's Office says.

The second heat-related death was reported Wednesday morning, when a 89-year-old man was found collapsed in his backyard in Greenfield. His body temperature was reported at 94 degrees.

High temperatures topped out at 99 degrees in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the hottest day recorded in the city since July of 2012. Wednesday's forecasted high temperature was expected to be only a couple of degrees cooler, with heat indices once again reaching above 100 degrees.

Autopsies for both deaths will be performed on Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip