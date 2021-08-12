Watch
Over 1,000 people working to restore power across SE Wisconsin

Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:17:41-04

MILWAUKEE — According to We Energies, over 1,000 men and women are working to restore power in Southeastern Wisconsin after storms left thousands without power.

Power has been restored for over 160,000 customers since the storms ravaged the area earlier this week.

We Energies President Tom Metcalfe said Wednesday that this is the biggest mass restoration effort in the company's history.

Metcalfe set to provide an update on final restoration efforts at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The company said in a statement:

"Many of the major power lines have been restored and now we’re in a phase of restoring single customer by single customer. Parts of our system will need to be completely rebuilt before power can be turned back on. We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and support of our customers."

You can view the most recent power outages here.

