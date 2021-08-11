Heat advisory issued Wednesday, Milwaukee cooling centers available

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Southeast Wisconsin Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to reach up to 102 degrees.

Cooling centers will be available in Milwaukee. You can read more information about the centers here.

The Milwaukee Health Department recommends the public take the following measures to stay safe during the advisory:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty to take a drink of water.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and a hat.

Find shade if you have to be outdoors.

Avoid high-energy activities such as strenuous exercise.

Take cool showers/baths to help lower your body temperature.

Avoid using your oven when possible to prevent creating excess heat in your home

Check in on family members and neighbors, especially those who are high-risk.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness [cdc.gov].

Take care of your pets. Do not leave pets in closed cars, be aware of the effect pavement temperatures have on your pet’s paws, and ensure pets have plenty of water available.

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, consider visiting public air-conditioned spaces, such as local cooling centers [milwaukee.gov].

