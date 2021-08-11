Outages: Thousands of Wisconsin residents without power, according to We Energies

Thousands of Wisconsin residents are without power as severe storms move through the area.

Storms moved through the southeast Wisconsin area Tuesday evening. All warnings and watches were canceled just after 8:15 p.m.

According to the We Energies Power Outage map, more than 125,000 customers were without power throughout the state as of 8:40 p.m.

WEATHER VIDEO: This is the vantage point of the @tmj4 drone in Jefferson Cty. We caught this as the storm moved in while we were shooting fire video. #WiWx @KristenWeather @BrianGotter https://t.co/dTX3X3d547 pic.twitter.com/nKyfxXu5RQ — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) August 10, 2021

