Outages: Thousands of Wisconsin residents without power, according to We Energies

Tom Durian/TMJ4
Jefferson County
Posted at 7:27 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 21:42:29-04

Thousands of Wisconsin residents are without power as severe storms move through the area.

Storms moved through the southeast Wisconsin area Tuesday evening. All warnings and watches were canceled just after 8:15 p.m.

According to the We Energies Power Outage map, more than 125,000 customers were without power throughout the state as of 8:40 p.m.

