Severe storms possible beginning Tuesday afternoon

It's very humid out there this morning and temperatures are going to heat up big time today.

With mostly sunny skies, highs should reach the lower 90s by this afternoon. When you factor in the very high humidity, it will feel more like 105 this afternoon. Stay hydrated and limit your activity outside.

The heat and humidity set up a chance for some severe storms late this afternoon and evening.

Damaging straight-line wind is the primary threat but a few tornadoes will also be possible. More heat is on the way tomorrow and through most of Thursday, along with slight chances for more storms.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Severe T-Storms Likely Late

High: 93, Heat Index 100 to 105

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Severe T-Storms Likely Early. Partly Cloudy & Muggy.

Low: 73

Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot, Humid, Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 93, Heat Index 100 to 105

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Still Hot and Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nicer

High: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 83