Severe storms hit SE Wisconsin, shown through social media

Videos and photos are showing severe storms, strong winds and torrential rain hitting southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday night.
TMJ4 News is compiling the highlights here. Feel free to share your photos and videos with us by clicking here.
These clouds in Thiensville are straight up apocalyptic pic.twitter.com/LbZ1DR08PT— James Groh (@JamesGroh_) August 11, 2021
A storm is brewing here downtown— Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) August 11, 2021
KEEP it on @tmj4 for weather updates pic.twitter.com/e6yr4dysdW
Photojournalist Andrew Huggins captured this video over State Fair moments ago:: pic.twitter.com/U9Ry2AROa3— Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 11, 2021
Storm rolling in & Buster angry we took his window spot. @tmj4 @BrianGotter pic.twitter.com/ijfmuB1BI6— Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) August 11, 2021
@tmj4 Cudahy, Wi pic.twitter.com/FSTem8YPaZ— Owen Marzec (@MarzecOwen) August 11, 2021
Widespread major damage in Waukesha. @NWSMilwaukee #wiwx pic.twitter.com/pUIjS9YvPS— Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) August 11, 2021
WEATHER VIDEO: This is the vantage point of the @tmj4 drone in Jefferson Cty. We caught this as the storm moved in while we were shooting fire video. #WiWx @KristenWeather @BrianGotter https://t.co/dTX3X3d547 pic.twitter.com/nKyfxXu5RQ— Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) August 10, 2021
Behind the shelf cloud, lots of rain, lightning. Temperature in my car now read 71 after a very hot day. pic.twitter.com/eOuqCxbLZq— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 11, 2021
Tonight’s work is quickly making its way here into Johnson Creek.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 10, 2021
Peep the shelf cloud. Lightning and rainfall. pic.twitter.com/0oyJ8HUUPz