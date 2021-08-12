Clean up efforts continue, some neighborhoods still waiting for storm debris to be cleared

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Storm debris still lingers around Milwaukee county after powerful winds knocked down trees, power lines and street signs on Tuesday night.

In Whitefish Bay, residents woke up to the buzz of chainsaws as public works crews were up early to continue their clean-up efforts. Superintendent of Public Works Pat McCarthy said most of the big hazards, like trees blocking roads and leaning on homes, have been cleared.

TMJ4

"We've had a few trees and things of that nature that are leaning on houses and things of that nature, so we're trying to clean those types of things first, anything hazardous," McCarthy said.

Then crews will move on to non-hazardous hanging branches and any general brush. Village officials are asking residents to place any storm brush debris in the parkway between the sidewalk and curb.

"We'll probably get the big stuff done by the end of this week, but we'll be into next week still combing through the village for branches," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, in the Rufus King Neighborhood on Milwaukee's north side, residents are still waiting for fallen trees to be cleared from the road.

Near 22nd and Olive in the Rufus King Neighborhood, several houses are completely blocked in by two fallen trees on the road.

TMJ4

Albert Jackson has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years and has never seen this kind of storm damage. For the last two days, he hasn't had power and he hasn't been able to leave his house because of a fallen branch in his driveway.

"I'm gonna try today to get out, I have to go to the store. All my food, you know the freezer and stuff, it's all gone," Jackson said.

So with no other option, he put on his work gloves and pull the branch away himself. He said he's been frustrated with a lack of communication from officials.

"We haven't heard from no official people here in the city," Jackson said.

TMJ4

And while they haven't heard from the city, neighbors are out helping and checking in on each other.

"I'm driving around and looking for houses where the trees are down so I can see if they need water or food," said Nicole Finkley who lives a few blocks away from 22nd and Olive.

Ultimately, residents in the Rufus King Neighborhood just want to know when the lights will come back on and when they can safely drive down their streets again.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip