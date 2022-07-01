3-year-old boy killed in shooting near 20th and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed a 3-year-old boy has died at the hospital following a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened near 20th and Juneau around 6 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No details have been released on the circumstances that led to the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

MCMEO investigating the apparent homicide of a 3 year old male in the 1100 blk of N. 20. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy today. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 1, 2022

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

