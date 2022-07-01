Watch Now
3-year-old boy killed in shooting near 20th and Juneau

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 09:29:53-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed a 3-year-old boy has died at the hospital following a shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened near 20th and Juneau around 6 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No details have been released on the circumstances that led to the shooting. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

