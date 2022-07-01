MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) launched a new program to address the city's rising gun violence.

Operation Summer Guardian will allow MPD to use technology that pinpoints locations of gunfire. According to MPD, a recent review of data collected shows there is a disproportionate amount of gunfire in specific areas of the city. Due to this, there will be an increased police presence to address firearm related violence in eight neighborhoods.

The following Milwaukee neighborhoods will see an increase in police presence:

Franklin Heights

Metcalfe Park

Muskego Way

Old North Milwaukee

Sherman Park

St. Joseph

Uptown

Washington Park

MPD says the above neighborhoods account for 12% of all gunfire activation in the city and 10% of all firearm related homicides. The deployment areas could adjust based on data analysis, according to police.

Operation Summer Guardian launched Friday and will continue through Sept. 5. Its mission is to locate and arrest subjects involved in violent firearm related crime in Milwaukee, MPD says.

For further information on Operation Summer Guardian click here.

