One person injured in Lake Geneva shooting, drug deal turned bad, says police

City of Lake Geneva Police are investigating a shooting that they say looks like a drug deal gone bad.

Officers say they were called to the 1000 block of Bonnie Brae Lane for reports of gunshots. One victim was taken to the hospital, and police say the people involved in the incident know each other.

Police say one suspect may have run southeast away from Laurie Street. They do not have a description of the suspect at this time, and have not made an arrest. Police believe the suspect may have used a maroon or red Volkswagen to get away.

Officers are searching the area with dogs and drones. Detectives are working on identifying people of interest.

A shelter in place order was in effect, but was lifted. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

The 1000 block of Bonnie Brae between Rush and Laurie streets will remain closed indefinitely.

TMJ4 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information. This story will be updated.

