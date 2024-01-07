Lake Geneva police investigate early morning home invasion

LAKE GENEVA, Wis — Lake Geneva Police are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to review footage following reports of a home invasion Saturday.

Police said, in a social media post, officers responded near Bonnie Brae Lane and Rush Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a home invasion.

Police said 3 or 4 men wearing black clothing and ski masks entered the home through an "unsecured door" and made contact with the people who live inside the home.

Those suspects left with clothing and electronics, according to police.

They were last seen heading in the direction of Wells Street.

"We ask anyone in the area with cameras to please check footage between 6:30 am-8:00 am for anyone matching the subject’s description," police said in the social media post.

If you have information that could be helpful to the investigation, you are asked to contact City of Lake Geneva Police Department’s Detective Sergeant Nettesheim at 262-248-4455 regarding case #24-323. You can remain anonymous.

Police said they have reason to believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

