One person detained, one person shot off Brady Street in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say a 38-year-old man was shot near Holton and Brady just before 2:00 Thursday morning.

TMJ4's Tom Durian came across the police scene on his way to work and got some video. The investigation seems to be centered on the area near the Casablanca restaurant — Tom saw people moving around inside the building after hours.

MPD says a 29-year-old man has been detained as part of the investigation.

The Casablanca was the scene of a deadly shooting in 2022.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip