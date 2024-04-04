Watch Now
One person detained, one person shot off Brady Street in Milwaukee

Police say a man was shot near Holton and Brady in Milwaukee early Thursday morning. Another man has been detained by police.
Posted at 5:53 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Milwaukee police say a 38-year-old man was shot near Holton and Brady just before 2:00 Thursday morning.

TMJ4's Tom Durian came across the police scene on his way to work and got some video. The investigation seems to be centered on the area near the Casablanca restaurant — Tom saw people moving around inside the building after hours.

MPD says a 29-year-old man has been detained as part of the investigation.

The Casablanca was the scene of a deadly shooting in 2022.

