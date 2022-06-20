Watch
Deadly shooting near Casablanca on Brady Street in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene of a deadly shooting near the restaurant Casablanca at Brady and Holton streets early Monday morning.
Brady and Holton
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jun 20, 2022
Milwaukee police couldn't say if the shooting happening inside or outside the building.

Milwaukee police couldn't say if the shooting happening inside or outside the building.

A TMJ4 News crew spotted the body of the victim outside the restaurant.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

