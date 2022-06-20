Deadly shooting near Casablanca on Brady Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene of a deadly shooting near the restaurant Casablanca at Brady and Holton streets early Monday morning.

Milwaukee police couldn't say if the shooting happening inside or outside the building.

A TMJ4 News crew spotted the body of the victim outside the restaurant.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

#Breaking Fatal shooting early this AM along Brady St.

Crime tape is blocking Casablanca.

Brady is a popular place to eat & drink esp. when the weather is nice. I drove thru late Sunday afternoon & lots of people were out enjoying the day. Awful to see what unfolded overnight. pic.twitter.com/vscYR3ADkC — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) June 20, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip