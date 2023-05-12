One charged after police shoot two people with weapons during Cinco De Mayo celebrations

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old has been charged after a Cinco De Mayo incident in which police shot and injured two armed people.

Deon Nabors is facing numerous charges after a criminal complaint says he shot a Glock 45 9mm handgun into the air several times while in a crowded area.

Prosecutors say Nabors was spotted near Scott Street and Cesar Chavez Drive around 11 p.m. on May 5. Police allegedly saw him shoot at least seven shots into the air "in a rapid, automatic fashion."

The complaint states an MPD officer made several commands to drop the weapon and then shot Nabors. The entire incident was recorded on body cameras, according to prosecutors.

Security camera footage from a store on Cesar Chavez Ave. and Scott St. also captured the moment Nabors allegedly fired a gun into the air in the middle of a crowd. Seconds later a police officer comes into the frame shooting at that person, TMJ4's Sarah McGrew reported.

Surveillance video shows Cinco De Mayo shooting

The officer involved in the incident is a 40-year-old man with over 7 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty.

Now, Nabors is facing the following charges:



First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

If convicted on all these charges, Nabors could face a maximum of about 22 years in prison.

The second armed person shot by police has not been charged, as of Friday.

