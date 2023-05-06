Two people with weapons shot by Milwaukee Police during Cinco De Mayo celebrations, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say "celebratory gunfire" led to simultaneous officer-involved shootings on Milwaukee's south side.

The two shootings happened just before 11:00 pm on Friday night.

The first shooting happened near 15th Place and Scott Street and the second shooting took place about a block away near Cesar Chavez and Scott.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said in a press conference that a 20-year-old Greenfield man was shot in the incident at 15th Place and Scott while a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot "several" times in the incident at Cesar Chavez and Scott.

During these incidents, several firearms were fired in the area including fully automatic firearms, police say.

According to a news release from MPD, an officer encountered an armed person who was firing gunshots near 15th Place and Scott. The officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun; the officer then fired his firearm, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Greenfield man, was brought to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The officer involved in the first incident is a 33-year-old man with over 7 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the first incident because the injury to the suspect was not life-threatening, police said.

TMJ4 Scene of the Cinco De Mayo shootings in Milwaukee on Friday.

At the same time, another officer encountered a separate armed man who was firing shots near 16th and Scott. The officer gave the suspect several commands to stop; the officer then fired his firearm several times, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Milwaukee man, was brought to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The officer involved in the second incident is a 40-year-old man with over 7 years of service. He was also placed on administrative duty.

An outside agency, the Wauwatosa Police Department, will be the agency leading the investigation into the shooting of the 17-year-old because initially, the victim's injuries appeared to be life-threatening. It is believed that the victim is in stable condition now.

Chief Norman said both individuals were armed and their guns were recovered from the scenes.

According to Chief Norman, video from both incidents will be released per the new policy established by the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

According to the news release, "There were no other reported injuries. Firing celebratory gunfire for any event is unacceptable. When these incidents occurred, several firearms were discharged in the vicinity including fully automatic firearms. We are thankful that no other individuals including our officers were injured by gunfire."

Read the full release from MPD below:

MILWAUKEE, WI— On Friday, May 5, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police officers were in the area of the 1200 block of S. Cesar Chávez Drive. Several officers were already deployed to the area due to a large crowd that was engaged in reckless behavior. Officers were trying to disperse the crowd when several individuals started firing shots in the vicinity.



An officer encountered an armed individual that was firing shots on the 1200 block of S. 15th Place. The officer gave the suspect several commands to drop the gun at which time the officer discharged his firearm subsequently striking the suspect.



The suspect, a 22-year-old Greenfield man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The suspect’s handgun was recovered.



The officer involved in this incident is a 33-year-old male with over 7 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer involved shooting.



The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident because the injury to the suspect was not life-threatening.



Simultaneously, another officer encountered a separate armed suspect that was firing shots on the 1200 block of S. Cesar Chávez Drive. The officer gave the suspect several commands to stop at which time the officer discharged his firearm several times subsequently striking the suspect.



The suspect, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The suspect’s handgun was recovered.



The officer involved in this incident is a 40-year-old male with over 7 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer involved shooting.



The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident because it was initially believed the suspect’s injuries were life-threatening. We are aware the suspect is currently in stable condition. The Wauwatosa Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in this investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at (414) 471-8430.



