Officials recover two more bodies from the Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner announced Thursday that two more bodies have been recovered from the Kinnickinnic River, two days after the body of a 10-year-old boy was found.

It has been four days since 10-year-old Mohammed A. Roshidulcah was swept into a drainage ditch near 27th and Loomis.

According to a report from the medical examiner, Roshidulcah chased a soccer ball into the drainage ravine. His dad saw him struggling to get out and ran to the ravine, got in, and gave his son a bear hug.

That's when the boy's neighbor saw the two struggling to get out and attempted to make a human chain to bring them back to shore. He was then swept into the current as well.

The three did not come back out. First responders were called and officials began their search.

Previous coverage:



On Tuesday, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed first responders found Rashidula's body near 16th and Cleveland, nearly two miles from where he first fell. However, there was no sign of the two men.

Officials continued their search until storms came into the area Wednesday night, forcing them to stop for the day.

The recovery efforts resumed this morning and shortly before 9 a.m., reports came in of a body being found in the river. TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office who said they were called to the scene.

Then, shortly before noon, officials responded to a second location near the Kinnickinnic River for another body in the water.

The ME confirmed two bodies were recovered, belonging to the two men officials had been searching for.

