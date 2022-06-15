Day three: Search continues for two missing men after 10-year-old's body was found

MILWAUKEE — Recovery efforts will start up again Thursday as crews search for two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch earlier this week.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed first responders found the body of a 10-year-old in the Kinnickinnic River on Wednesday, which the ditch drains into. The little boy has been identified as 10-year-old Muhammad Arman bin Rashidula. His father and their neighbor are yet to be recovered.

They disappeared after witnesses say they tried to save Rashidula.

It appears the three fell into the ditch near 16th and Cleveland, and the current swept the boy about two miles down into the river.

Now, officials plan to resume their search as severe weather becomes more and more likely this evening.

The severe storms expected to hit our area Wednesday night could make the search even more dangerous. Milwaukee Fire says the weather conditions play a major role in how the search can progress.

The work itself is grueling and miserable. Crews are wading or diving into the water, tethered to trees or poles to avoid getting swept in themselves.

Fighting low oxygen, poisonous gases, and debris, the fast-moving and high surging water makes any extended search tough and if any danger comes up, crews have to be pulled immediately. Add to that today's forecast of extreme heat and heavy storms and concerns are even higher.

"It is horrendously dangerous to work on or in swift water and this far exceeded swift water last night certainly water in tunnels provides no opportunity for rescue I assure you it would result in firefighter fatality or serious injury," said Lipski.

