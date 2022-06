MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms to TMJ4 News that they are looking for possibly one adult and two children in a drainage ditch near 27th and Loomis.

Crews responded around 6:30 p.m. The water is flowing fast with a strong current after Monday's severe storms on Milwaukee's south side.

TMJ4 Dive response looking for 1 adult, 2 kids near 21st & Loomis

There are dive teams in the bank and emergency responders have set up nets in the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

