Oconomowoc workplace shooting employees receiving counseling as motive remains unclear

OCONOMOWOC — Authorities expect to release more information Thursday on the workplace shooting that left three dead including the gunman Tuesday night.

Sources identify the shooter as 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius. The suspect entered the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc and shot two people.

Teamster’s Local 200 union Secretary-Treasurer Tom Bennett told TMJ4 News that a janitorial worker and warehouse worker were killed. Both were men in their 40’s. Bennett said other employees witnessed the shooting and tried to save the lives of the victims, but it was too late.

The co-workers are now being offered counseling, and the 1.1-million-square-foot distribution facility remains closed.

“In these types of situations, there may never be a determination. We don't know what triggers a person to reach that point. We'll let the authorities do their job,” said Bennett.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting but was found by police a short time later. He had crashed his car near 91st and Townsend in the City of Milwaukee, and then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities. He died at the crash scene.

Oconomowoc authorities expect to offer more information to the media in a Thursday morning press conference.

