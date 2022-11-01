Northridge Mall demolition: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's latest attempt to enforce its demolition order on Northridge Mall has fallen flat.

The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported on Monday.

Lawyers for both sides will continue their arguments in court for now. County Circuit Court Judge William Sosnay previously ordered the owners to tear down the building or face about $109,000 in court fines. That includes an ever-climbing $2,000-a-day fine.

As the BizJournal reports, Black Spruce’s court appeal indicates an intent to appeal Sosnay's ruling related to the mall, including the fines.

Following the judge's ruling on Oct. 3, the city's Department of Neighborhood Services started getting ready to carry out the demolition order, city records show. State of Wisconsin law would let them continue the demo order if Black Spruce did not comply with the order.

But any effort by the city to demo the building is now on hold due to U.S. Black Spruce’s court appeal.

