Milwaukee fire chief shares frustrations day before court-order deadline to secure Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — The night before a court-ordered deadline to secure the Northridge Mall, TMJ4 News didn't see any noticeable changes to the property, construction crews, or equipment.

There was just one 1-800-Got-Junk truck.

China-based U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises owns the property which has sat vacant since 2003.

On Monday, a judge found it "unreasonable" for the company not the adhere to a 2019 agreement that set requirements to secure the property. The judge is now holding the company in contempt.

TMJ4

If the property is not secured by the end of the workday Friday, the owners will have to pay remedial sanctions of $2,000 per day until the property is secured.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Milwaukee resident Gene Lacy called the current state of the mall an "eyesore."

"Whoever owns it needs to either put it in operation or tear it down," Lacy said. "Whatever it is, it needs to be something that would enhance the community, that would be something that the community could use."

TMJ4

The abandoned building has also been a point of frustration for Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski over the years.

"My biggest concern, job one, is that my firefighters are being used for a private business's complete and total lack, and I will quote the judge's words, intentional and willful failure to comply with the previous court orders," Lipski said.

WATCH: Chief Lipski shares frustration over Northridge Mall

MFD chief shares frustration before deadline to secure Northridge Mall

In the last month, the firefighters have been called to the mall four times for fires.

"These are the things that keep fire chiefs up at night," Lipski said. "To go repeatedly for something that should have been rectified long ago. If I were to have a firefighter injured or worse in that scenario, that's a wholly unacceptable extension of risk."

TMJ4 Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

Chief Lipski said secure for him means, first and foremost, complying with the court orders.

"For me as the fire chief, [secured] is something that children and teens and others that would be out there to cause trouble, simply cannot get in," Lipski added.

He said that would include proper fencing, boards that fit over openings, proper signage and someone on the premises to make sure that all of those measures are working and staying in place.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip