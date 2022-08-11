Milwaukee Fire Department responds to 'another' fire at former Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to "another" fire at the former Northridge Mall building around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to MFD, the fire "at the ill-secured long-vacant" mall was upgraded to a second alarm. This was due to the size and condition of the building.

Another fire at the ill-secured long-vacant Northridge Mall. 2nd Alarm requested due to size and decrepit condition of building. Fast initial work by first-due companies (who were available) has brought this under control. The massive structure must now be searched. — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) August 11, 2022

Fire crews were able to work fast to get the fire under control. Crews are now beginning searches.

MFD previously responded to a fire at the vacant building less than a month ago on July 19.

MFD Commanders will host a press conference at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

