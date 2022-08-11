Watch Now
Milwaukee Fire Department responds to 'another' fire at former Northridge Mall

MFD previously responded to a fire at the vacant building less than a month ago on July 19.
Posted at 8:47 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 21:54:04-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to "another" fire at the former Northridge Mall building around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to MFD, the fire "at the ill-secured long-vacant" mall was upgraded to a second alarm. This was due to the size and condition of the building.

Fire crews were able to work fast to get the fire under control. Crews are now beginning searches.

MFD previously responded to a fire at the vacant building less than a month ago on July 19.

MFD Commanders will host a press conference at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

