Milwaukee Fire Department responds to fire at former Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Northridge Mall building on Tuesday.
Officials responded around 5:30 p.m.
An ambulance was also seen heading to the area.
@MilFireDept command post on scene. Something we don’t see too often like it’s MPD counterpart. Seems to be a sign crews could be hunkering down for a lengthy investigation. pic.twitter.com/NlN6YQLVbN— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) July 19, 2022
