MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire at the former Northridge Mall building on Tuesday.

Officials responded around 5:30 p.m.

Tony Atkins Fire at old Northridge Mall Building

An ambulance was also seen heading to the area.

Milwaukee Fire Department responds to fire at former Northridge Mall

TMJ4 News is at the scene to gather the latest.

@MilFireDept command post on scene. Something we don’t see too often like it’s MPD counterpart. Seems to be a sign crews could be hunkering down for a lengthy investigation. pic.twitter.com/NlN6YQLVbN — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) July 19, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip