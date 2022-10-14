No criminal charges to be filed in Kilbourn drawbridge death, DA announces

MILWAUKEE — No criminal charges will be filed in the drawbridge death of 77-year-old Richard Charles Dujardin, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Dujardin died on Aug. 15 after officials say he fell 70 feet from the Kilbourn Ave. drawbridge.

According to a news release from the DA's office, the Milwaukee Police Department conducted an investigation that included an interview with the bridge operator on that day. MPD inspected the area, the footage from a nearby traffic camera, and interviewed witnesses.

The DA's office said there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of the operator or anyone else in relation to Dujardin's death.

"The District Attorney's Office has concluded its review of this matter and will take no further action," the DA's office said.

Dujardin's wife previously told TMJ4 News that he was a reporter at the Providence Journal. They had six children and were married for 54 years. The couple had been on vacation when Dujardin died.

The ME's report states that the bridge's lights, bells and arms came down at each end before the platform began to rise. But Dujardin was hard of hearing - "it is thought that he didn't notice them," according to the ME.

When the bridge started to rise he panicked and grabbed onto the side rail. The bridge continued to rise until it was straight up at a 90-degree angle. He hung onto the railing for 1-2 minutes before falling.

