No Brewers shuttle drivers are more happy to be back than Brenda Wallace

MILWAUKEE — You probably won't find many Brewers shuttle bus drivers happier baseball is back, than Brenda Wallace. She loves giving fans rides to and from games.

"Yes yes. There was a lot of hugs. A lot, a lot of hugs. I know they say social distancing, but we haven’t seen these people in a year and a half, and we miss them," she said.

Brenda has been driving a shuttle for Dugout 54 on Bluemound Road near American Family Field for three years.

"I love it. I wouldn’t do anything else in the world," she said.

However, she wishes she had started a whole lot sooner.

“If I knew then what I know I would have done this my whole life.”

It's just a few minutes from Bluemound to the stadium, but she gets to talk with her passengers. She has a lot of regulars and gets to know them well.

"There’s Kim, and there’s Joy, and there’s Mark, and Dan."

Plus she likes to hang out with them before and after the games.

"And then we get done shuttling, I usually stay and visit. So I really have time with them before the game, and then I have time with them after the game."

The drives look a little different this year, though. Fewer people are allowed in each shuttle ride due to COVID precautions.

It's all in accordance with specific COVID safety plans that the City of Milwaukee had to approve for each shuttle service prior to opening day. You can see a full list of those shuttles here.

Instead of six to eight trips a day, Brenda estimates she will take at least 15. However, that doesn't bother her all that much. She gets to spend more quality time with each passenger, and it helps keep people safe.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip