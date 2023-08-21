New video shows terrifying gunfire on Milwaukee's south side amid violent weekend

MILWAUKEE — It was an extremely violent weekend across Milwaukee. More than two dozen people were shot and four people were killed.

One shooting, on Milwaukee's south side, left nine people injured. It happened near 14th and Burnham.



Video obtained by TMJ4 shows people running and ducking for cover as shots spray out for several seconds. You can hear different types of gunfire. Video shows one person carrying another to safety.

"Terrible, just terrible. It hasn't been this way, I would say, maybe about 15 years," one neighbor said.

This neighbor didn't want to go on camera. She said she's lived near 14th and Burnham for nearly six decades.

"Sad. It's real sad. They need more security around here, more policing around here," she recommended.

This neighbor and others we talked to Monday said they're happy to have people out and enjoying the neighborhood, but not like Saturday night.

"It's when the spontaneous organizing of people and cruising, that's the problem. We can't have any of that," 12th District Alderman, Jose Perez, said.

Perez was one of many who attended the area's vigil, Sunday. He said business owners expressed concerns to him about Saturday's gathering.

TMJ4 learned the gathering was organized on Facebook, however, Perez said no one at city hall nor the police department knew it was happening.

"I talked to police, nobody called as this venue happened Saturday night as it grew quickly. No one called police until the shots were fired," Perez explained.

An evening meant for fun turned terrifying in a matter of minutes.

"There's a lot of people working very hard day in and day out to make that the best neighborhood in the city. They're angry, they're upset, they're disappointed in the behavior of one, two, three people that really affects so many lives," Perez continued.

We talked with workers in El Rey Monday. They said police have been in there to get surveillance video of Saturday's incident. We know there were several different guns used that night, but police won't release details on that yet.

