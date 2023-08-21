Violent weekend in Milwaukee: 4 killed, 24 injured in 15 separate shootings Aug. 18-20

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents experienced another surge in gun violence last weekend. According to statements from Milwaukee police, four people were killed and 24 people were injured in 15 separate shootings.

That's from 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 20. The injured include one person listed in critical condition and could later die.

The most prominent instances of violence were two mass shootings on the city's south side: one left 9 people injured near 14th and Burnham while the other left 4 people injured near 12th and Mitchell.

View a recap of the different shootings below:

From 5 p.m. on Friday to midnight on Sunday:

INJURED

Two 18-year-old women near 28th and Hadley (Friday at 8:47p)

33-year-old man at 29th and Locust (Saturday at 12:08a)

17-year-old girl 44th and Hampton (Saturday at 5:31a)

53-year-old woman at 25th and Clybourn (Saturday at 3:45p)

24-year-old man near 6th and Wisconsin (Saturday at 5:54p) SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

20-year-old man near 35th and Marion (Saturday at 8:02p)

20-year-old man at 61st and Fairmount (Saturday at 9:55p)

19-year-old woman near 14th and Atkinson (Sunday at 12:26a) SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Nine near 14th and Burnham (victims range from 16 – 42, 6 male, 3 female) SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

24-year-old man near 76th and Bobolink (Sunday at 1:46a)

Four near 13th and Mitchell (Sunday at 8:30p) SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

18-year-old man near 19th and Congress (Sunday at 11p)

TOTAL OF 24 INJURED

KILLED :

35-year-old woman no location (Friday at 11:27p)

21-year-old man near Water and Highland (Saturday at 2:41a)

17-year-old girl 44th and Hampton (Saturday at 5:31a)

56-year-old man at 15th and Bruce (Sunday at 9:45p)

TOTAL OF FOUR KILLED

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a statement on Monday:

“Gun violence over the past weekend is entirely unacceptable in this city. My thoughts are with the shooting victims, their friends and their families.



“The Milwaukee Police have made arrests and are continuing to investigate all the incidents that took place. The Milwaukee Fire Department provided emergency medical services and deserve praise for their work.



“I insist our criminal justice system fully prosecute and punish those responsible for this violence. I am directing our Office of Violence Prevention to take every reasonable step to educate, intervene and mediate so that we can reduce the gun violence here.



“I again ask everyone – parents, neighbors, teachers, preachers, and mentors – to step up in ways that will help stop the bloodshed. I will add, leaders and legislators must take a renewed look at our gun laws to decrease the likelihood that guns end up in the hands of people who should not have them.”







State Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield) also issued a statement:

“Two mass shootings over the weekend left a path of death and destruction in Milwaukee. Where is the plan from the city and Mayor Johnson? I cannot believe how public safety in Milwaukee has deteriorated in the last three years. Mayor Johnson owes the citizens a strategy to turn this chaos around. After all, he promised he would when he was elected to the city’s highest office.”



“I applaud Mayor Johnson’s recent efforts in securing Milwaukee’s fiscal future by working with the Legislature – now it is time to deliver on public safety,” said Rep. Donovan. “The beleaguered citizens of Milwaukee and the surrounding area deserve that. I am a member of the Assembly who represents a portion of Milwaukee residents and I stand committed to working with Milwaukee to address this chaos.”



“However, residents need a plan that offers more than the same empty words or relying on the Office of Violence Prevention,” said Rep. Donovan. “Residents have endured an onslaught of violence and they deserve action from their leaders.”







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip