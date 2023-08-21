4 injured in shooting near 12th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Four people were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side Sunday night, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The shooting happened near 12th and Mitchell just before 9 p.m., just a few blocks from where nine people were shot and wounded in another mass shooting the previous night.

The Medical Examiner in this shooting has not been called.

This is a developing news story and will be updated

