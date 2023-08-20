9 people shot and injured in mass shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night, according to Milwaukee police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the victims include 6 males and 3 females. Their ages range from 16 to 42 years old. All of them are expected to survive, MPD said.

Police said they are seeking unknown suspects. The shooting happened around 11:43 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023.

No other details were released. TMJ4 will update this report with new information as we get it.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 08/19/23 at about 11:43pm in the 1400 block of W. Burnham. There were 6 male and 3 female victims in this incident. The ages of the victims range from 16-42 years of age. All are expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

