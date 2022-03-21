Neighbors react after 4 people shot during 'after set' house party near 28th and Melvina

MILWAUKEE — Police continue to search for the unknown suspects responsible for shooting three men and a woman during a house party early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a duplex in the 2800 block of Melvina shortly before 4:30 a.m.

TMJ4 News spoke off camera with the people living at the house. They declined to comment, but said they expect everyone injured to be okay. Police, however, said a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition.

"When new people move in the area and stuff like that happens, it makes it harder for us over here,” said La’Monte, a longtime resident.

La’Monte said he worries about after-hours parties.

"You know when people get together in a party, in a house, something (is) bound to happen,” he said. “Everybody get off what they're off and something's bound to happen, [whether] it's a fight, stabbing, shooting.”

La’Monte grew up on the block. He said it is frustrating because oftentimes he feels an increased police presence after the fact.

“When that type of stuff happens in our neighborhood and it don’t have nothing to do with us, we are getting all the heat and we [are] not on that,” he said.

Other neighbors are also working to make sure the neighborhood is a safe place for everyone.

"This is a citywide problem. It is a problem sometimes with young people (who) do not understand the consequences of their behavior on everyone else,” said Yvonne McCaskill, longtime resident and coordinator of the Century City Triangle Neighborhood Association.

Milwaukee police said they are looking for unknown suspects in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

