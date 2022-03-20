Four people shot in Milwaukee Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they are investigating after four people were shot Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at an "after-set" party in the 2800 block of W. Melvina Street. Police said four victims arrived at local hospitals.

A 28-year-old man, 23-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man has serious injuries and is now in critical condition, Milwaukee police said.

Officials said they are still investigating this incident, and they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

