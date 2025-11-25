MADISON, Wis. — Morgan Geyser's escape from a Madison group home has left neighbors questioning whether they should have been informed about who was living in their quiet southwest Madison neighborhood.

TMJ4 News Morgan Geyser was found by police in a south Chicago suburb Sunday

Geyser had been living at the Yoyo Quality Care Group Home on Kroncke Drive since this summer, according to Madison Police. The facility houses people on conditional release who are monitored by the Department of Health Services.

Watch: Neighbors question group home security after Morgan Geyser's escape

Questions surrounding group home Morgan Geyser escaped

"I got surprised because I didn't expect something of that magnitude to happen, and it did," said Ricardo Gandolfo, who has lived in the neighborhood for four decades.

TMJ4 News Neighbors question group home security after Morgan Geyser's escape

Gandolfo said he learned about the adult group home across the street only in the last couple of years. He wishes he had been informed that Geyser was one of its residents.

"I do wish that, because at least I would have some information and could have a say who is moving around if this is going to be a halfway home," Gandolfo said.

READ ALSO | Wisconsin lawmakers question 11-hour delay in Morgan Geyser missing person alert to police

Department of Health Services (DHS) records show the home is run by Zamzam Hussein and has been operating since at least 2021, per Wisconsin business filings.

Last year, Yoyo Quality Care was cited by the state for several violations found inside the home, including holes in the walls and dirty air vents. Records also indicate violations were found for two residents of the home who had incomplete paperwork.

Neighbors also mentioned they have seen police at the group home multiple times over the past few years.

READ ALSO | What we know about Chad Mecca, the man arrested with Morgan Geyser

Hussein operates two other adult group homes in Madison - Dominion Home and Buckeye Home - neither of which currently has state violations, according to DHS records.

We tried getting in touch with Hussein, Monday. She did not answer the door at either the group home or her residence, and did not return phone calls.

Neighbors expressed concerns about Geyser potentially returning to the facility.

"If she's escaped once, she's going to do it again, so that being said, I think she's going to have to be in a more secure place than here. This, to me, is not secure at all," Gandolfo said.

The violation cited to Yoyo Quality in 2024, records show, has since been addressed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error