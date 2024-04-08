MPD searches area of 31st and Galena again where human remains were found Sunday

MILWAUKEE — There was a heavy police presence Monday morning near 31st and Galena in Milwaukee. MPD confirms investigators were “conducting another search for evidence.”

TMJ4’s Megan Lee saw investigators walking along the railroad tracks and in the wooded area above the tracks.

This comes after police found human remains Sunday April 8th in the same area of 31st and Galena.

A leg was found in Cudahy on April 2.

A body part and human remains were found on Milwaukee's North side near 30th and Lisbon on April 5 and April 6.

Officials have not said whether the multiple human body parts found this week are connected.

