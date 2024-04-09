Missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson known as the 'heart of Pizza Shuttle'

MILWAUKEE — 19- year-old Sade Robinson went missing on April 1. Her family and friends have been searching throughout the Milwaukee area for answers in her disappearance.

Robinson works at Pizza Shuttle on the city’s Lower East Side. She has worked there for about four years. Her Pizza Shuttle family told TMJ4’s Megan Lee they are hoping for more information on her whereabouts.

"We need to bring the heart of pizza shuttle back home,” family friend, Julia Ferrara explained. Julia’s son Benicio works with Robinson and they are great friends.

"They vibe, they listen to music, they laughed, I mean they have talked about everything,” Ferrara explained.

Ferrara just got back from visiting her son at college. She said her son is heartbroken over Robinson’s disappearance.

"He's devastated. He's still marching on because Sade would want him to because she would be like nope I don't want you to be sad. I want you to keep living your life."

Pizza Shuttle employees too upset to go on camera said her smile and presence are unforgettable. Ferrara would agree.

"Always laughing, smiling, making the customers feel welcomed, the employees welcomed and always lit up the room,” Ferrara said.

Family and friends are not losing hope. They want to bring their ray of light safely back home.

"She is somebody that is very special and I hope that we can find some answers for her,” Ferrara said.

Robinson’s disappearance comes the same week as investigators found body parts in two other spots in Milwaukee.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee did see Robinson’s family in court this morning during Maxwell Anderson’s first court appearance. However, authorities have not officially connected the body parts to her disappearance.

