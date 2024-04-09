Person of interest in found body parts case appears in court

Maxwell S. Anderson is being held in connection with a human leg found in a Milwaukee County park, prosecutors said in a Tuesday morning court appearance.

Anderson has not been charged, but is being held on a judge's finding of probable cause.

Jail records show he was taken into custody last Thursday night, six hours after a team of county and state investigators descended on his home on the city's south side.

The judge granted a prosecution request to extend a probable cause hold on Anderson for 72 hours.

Investigators said blood was discovered on a comforter and in the stairwell of Anderson's home near 39th and Oklahoma. Test results on that evidence are expected back by Wednesday.

They added since those samples were submitted for testing, additional body parts have been found.

Anderson's attorney revealed additional details of the state's case while arguing his client should be released.

Anthony Cotton said evidence includes cell phone data and a written statement Anderson had contact with a person who is missing.

