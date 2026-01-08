Minneapolis woman killed by ICE officer remembered as kind mother who 'took care of people all her life'

MINNEAPOLIS — Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot and killed by ICE agents Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. The community has created a growing memorial at the site where she died.

Good was relatively new to the Minneapolis area but had already made an impact on her community. She previously lived in Kansas City and Colorado Springs, where she still has family, according to Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," Good's mother told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "She's taken care of people all her life."

Good was a graduate of Old Dominion University in Virginia, where she earned a degree in English. Neighbors described her as always friendly, noting that her children would often play outside in the summer and that she was a 'lovely neighbor.'

Hundreds of faith leaders gathered Thursday at Good's memorial to honor her memory.

"Renee was 37 years old, a mother, a US citizen, a Minnesotan, a legal observer," said Minister Janae Imari. "She was standing for freedom, and the federal government answered her courage with a bullet."

Reverend Martha Schwehn Bardwell said, "We remember Renee Good today, and every time we say her name."

Governor Polis echoed the sentiments of many leaders, saying Good's "family deserves answers, transparency and accountability."

Community member Kellie expressed sympathy for Good's children, saying, "For her, I can't even imagine what her children are going through right now knowing the situation and what happened."

The community continues to gather at the memorial, chanting "Say her name" and "Renee Good" as they refuse to let her memory fade.

