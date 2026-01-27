Minneapolis residents express cautious hope as federal immigration leadership changes

MINNEAPOLIS — A massive memorial continues to grow on a Minneapolis street where Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents Saturday, as residents express cautious hope following news that Border Czar Tom Homan is taking control of ICE operations in the Twin Cities.

For three days, I have spoken with protesters and community members about the tensions that have gripped the area following weeks of ICE arrests and three shootings by federal agents, two of them deadly.

"We didn't give up, we pushed back, we rose up," said Rose Hume, who lives just a few blocks from where Pretti was killed.

Hume said the news about Homan's involvement represents progress in a difficult situation.

"I just want justice. Accountability. I think that would help," Hume said. "We see some sort of hope, or maybe a glimmer."

The leadership change comes as Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave the state with some federal agents.

"I think we're getting in some sort of direction with ya know Bovino and his little crew out of here," Hume said.

State and federal leaders hope this transition will help de-escalate tensions in the community.

"I'm so, like, relieved. I think that just alleviates a lot of just stress and worry on some folks and our friends in our community. But still, you know, we have to see what's coming in the upcoming days," Hume said.

The recent events have left many residents on edge, particularly those in immigrant communities.

"I'm a Latino, I wasn't born here, so I'm concerned every single day," Minneapolis resident Abner Castillo said.

He now carries his United States passport everywhere.

"I never thought. I thought this was going to just be for traveling around the world," Castillo said.

Community members want people to understand that this situation could affect anyone.

"I feel it, it's a human being. It could be your brothers and sisters. It could be anybody," Castillo said.

As people continue to pay their respects at the memorial, Minnesota investigators returned to the scene Tuesday morning to collect more evidence.

