'Disgusting lies': Alex Pretti's sister issues statement on brother's death

(AP) — The younger sister of Alex Pretti issued a statement Monday memorializing her big brother’s kindness and criticizing “disgusting lies” told in the wake of his death.

Micayla Pretti called her brother a hero and thanked everyone who had reached out to the family with messages or posts she described as sharing the overwhelming positivity that reflected his character, work ethic and passions.

AP This undated photo provided by Michael Pretti shows Alex J. Pretti, the man who was shot by a federal officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

“All Alex ever wanted was to help someone — anyone,” she said. “Even in his very last moments on this earth, he was simply trying to do just that.”

Alex Pretti was an intensive care nurse, and through his work at the Veterans Administration, “he touched more lives than he probably ever realized,” his sister said.

She lamented how some have portrayed her brother.

“When does this end? How many more innocent lives must be lost before we say enough?” Micayla Pretti asked. “Hearing disgusting lies spread about my brother is absolutely gut-wrenching.”

Federal agents shot and killed the Green Bay man during a protest in Minneapolis Saturday morning. Alex Pretti, 37, graduated from Preble High School in 2006, according to GBAPS officials.

The Department of Homeland Security said the man approached agents with a firearm with two magazines. During a Saturday news conference, Border Patrol official Greg Bovino said the man killed wanted to do "massive damage and massacre law enforcement."

